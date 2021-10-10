CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exmore, VA

Exmore calendar: What's coming up

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 6 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Exmore calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Exmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHjLm_0cMyYpZS00

Adult Mental Health First Aid

Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306

Think of AMHFA as you would CPR, it's about being the first on the scene and offering help to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSLvq_0cMyYpZS00

Introduction to Vehicle Searches

Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

Intro to Vehicle Searches is for teams on odor, at any experience level. We LOVE vehicle searches - if you own a vehicle, you have a fun and … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HohVI_0cMyYpZS00

Virginia State Police Recruitment Day

Melfa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 29300 Lankford Hwy, Melfa, VA

The WESR AM-1330 KHz frequency first came to life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on January 30, 1958. Programming on FM 103.3 MHz first went on-air on July 17, 1968. From local news to Swap Shop...

Basic Obedience - puppies

Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

For puppies 6 months and under, please. Note: depending on registration this class may be combined with another class for older dogs. Learn the fundamentals of companion obedience and how to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gs7Hx_0cMyYpZS00

Meet The Candidates Forum

Onley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 25405 Richmond Ave, Onley, VA

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be hosting a Meet The Candidates Forum at the clubhouse at 25405 Richmond Avenue, Onley on Thursday, October 21 starting at 1:00 pm.

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
Community Policy