Coming soon: Big Lake events

(BIG LAKE, TX) Live events are coming to Big Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Lake area:

Compass Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Reagan County Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Reagan County (Big Lake, TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Saturday, October 23 @ 12p.

RCHS Owls Volleyball vs. Crane Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1111 E 12th St, Big Lake, TX

Lady Owls JV Blue @ 4:30 Lady Owls JV Gold @ 5:30 Lady Owls Varsity @ 6:30 Senior Night

MTLCA Varsity Football @ Rankin Rankin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Rankin (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Midland Texas Leadership Charter Academy (Midland, TX) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.