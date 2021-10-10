CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnum, MN

Barnum calendar: What's coming up

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 6 days ago

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barnum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POhNR_0cMyYmAV00

Dead On Arms Minnesota Permit to Carry Course

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 6552 US-2, Cloquet, MN

Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms training for Minnesota Permit to Carry applications as required by Minnesota State Statute 624.714. About this Event Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Z7cE_0cMyYmAV00

Winter Camping Symposium 2021

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 89382 E Frontage Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

The annual Winter Camping Symposium at Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake runs Oct. 21-24. General registration is $30. Camping per person for the entire weekend is $40. Single-day attendance is $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BoQ0_0cMyYmAV00

Friday Freedom AFG – Zoom Meeting

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Meeting via the Zoom platform. ID – 72178379872 and Pass-code – 3gTENT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTTX0_0cMyYmAV00

CST Auditions for A Doublewide, Texas Christmas

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2035 Frontage Rd, Cloquet, MN

Join us for auditions for the County Seat Theater Holiday Show. Roles for 3 men, 6 women various ages and size parts. Directed by Larry Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hVO4_0cMyYmAV00

Kids Day/Faint of Heart Day at Haunted Ridge

Carlton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1781 Co Rd 1, Carlton, MN

The Haunted Shack celebrates its 27th year of creepiness with another Haunted Ridge in Carlton. The special Kids Day/Faint of Heart Day is for kids age 12 and under. Admission is $10 for kids ages...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

