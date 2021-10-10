Barnum calendar: What's coming up

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barnum:

Dead On Arms Minnesota Permit to Carry Course Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 6552 US-2, Cloquet, MN

Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms training for Minnesota Permit to Carry applications as required by Minnesota State Statute 624.714. About this Event Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms...

Winter Camping Symposium 2021 Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 89382 E Frontage Rd, Sturgeon Lake, MN

The annual Winter Camping Symposium at Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake runs Oct. 21-24. General registration is $30. Camping per person for the entire weekend is $40. Single-day attendance is $15.

Friday Freedom AFG – Zoom Meeting Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Meeting via the Zoom platform. ID – 72178379872 and Pass-code – 3gTENT

CST Auditions for A Doublewide, Texas Christmas Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2035 Frontage Rd, Cloquet, MN

Join us for auditions for the County Seat Theater Holiday Show. Roles for 3 men, 6 women various ages and size parts. Directed by Larry Anderson

Kids Day/Faint of Heart Day at Haunted Ridge Carlton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1781 Co Rd 1, Carlton, MN

The Haunted Shack celebrates its 27th year of creepiness with another Haunted Ridge in Carlton. The special Kids Day/Faint of Heart Day is for kids age 12 and under. Admission is $10 for kids ages...