Hamilton calendar: Events coming up

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Cat Painting Edon, OH

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Michigan St, Edon, OH

Cat Painting at Mudsock GLASS, 113 North Michigan Street, Edon, OH 43518, Edon, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

The Lacs Country Lit 2021 Tour Angola, IN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 310 W Wendell Jacob Ave, Angola, IN

$ 25.00 - $295.00 / Age All Ages Additional Info: Date:October 21, 2021Bands:The Lacs "Country Lit 2021 Tour"Openers:Demun JonesDusty LeighTickets: $25Advance, $30Day of ShowVIP Seating: $220...

Steuben County Farmers Market Angola, IN

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8am - Noon Location: Community Center parking lot, 317 South Wayne Street July 7 - October 27,

Tom Koenig at Ridenour Acres Corn Maze Angola, IN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2935 20 N, Angola, IN

Come out to Ridenour Acres October 31st for some family fun and live music! I'm playing 1-3pm! See you there!

Club Paradise Tara Renee Acoustic Duo (featuring Bob Pogue) Angola, IN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Tara Renee returns to club P for another night of Acoustic favorites!