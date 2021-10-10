CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, IN

Hamilton calendar: Events coming up

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 6 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Hamilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neGxB_0cMyYlHm00

Cat Painting

Edon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Michigan St, Edon, OH

Cat Painting at Mudsock GLASS, 113 North Michigan Street, Edon, OH 43518, Edon, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EouS2_0cMyYlHm00

The Lacs Country Lit 2021 Tour

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 310 W Wendell Jacob Ave, Angola, IN

$ 25.00 - $295.00 / Age All Ages Additional Info: Date:October 21, 2021Bands:The Lacs "Country Lit 2021 Tour"Openers:Demun JonesDusty LeighTickets: $25Advance, $30Day of ShowVIP Seating: $220...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njuYH_0cMyYlHm00

Steuben County Farmers Market

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8am - Noon Location: Community Center parking lot, 317 South Wayne Street July 7 - October 27,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8lkK_0cMyYlHm00

Tom Koenig at Ridenour Acres Corn Maze

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2935 20 N, Angola, IN

Come out to Ridenour Acres October 31st for some family fun and live music! I'm playing 1-3pm! See you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGSUi_0cMyYlHm00

Club Paradise Tara Renee Acoustic Duo (featuring Bob Pogue)

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Tara Renee returns to club P for another night of Acoustic favorites!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Angola, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton, IN
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Live Events#N Michigan St#Sun Oct 10
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
31
Followers
303
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy