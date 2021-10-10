What’s up Machias: Local events calendar

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are coming to Machias.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Machias:

Memorial service Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 849 Main St, Calais, ME

Find the obituary of Olive Bentum (1935 - 2021) from Calais, ME. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Kid's Halloween Party Jonesport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Halloween party for children age 15 and under. There will be games to play and prizes to win. Sweets and drinks will be available for all. Everything is Free! Bring your carved pumpkin to the...

Gentle Flow Yoga with Katie Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Katie Wilson, leader of EAC’s Gentle Flow Yoga, has brought her weekly session online at her usual time—Saturdays from 8:30 - 9:30 am. Please contact Katie—anchorandbalanceyoga@gmail.com—for...

City Council Meeting Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

City of Eastport Maine • 22 Washington Street • Eastport, Maine 04631 Eastport City Hall: (207) 853-2300 Website Disclaimer Government Websites by CivicPlus®

CACC Fall Market Cherryfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Cherryfield, ME

Fall Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cherryfield Academy Community Center. Chowder lunch and desserts available. 423-1192 or 598-5000.