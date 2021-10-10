CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

What’s up Machias: Local events calendar

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are coming to Machias.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Machias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShPSw_0cMyYkP300

Memorial service

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 849 Main St, Calais, ME

Find the obituary of Olive Bentum (1935 - 2021) from Calais, ME. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iN8nq_0cMyYkP300

Kid's Halloween Party

Jonesport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Halloween party for children age 15 and under. There will be games to play and prizes to win. Sweets and drinks will be available for all. Everything is Free! Bring your carved pumpkin to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSoaf_0cMyYkP300

Gentle Flow Yoga with Katie

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Katie Wilson, leader of EAC’s Gentle Flow Yoga, has brought her weekly session online at her usual time—Saturdays from 8:30 - 9:30 am. Please contact Katie—anchorandbalanceyoga@gmail.com—for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1i1P_0cMyYkP300

City Council Meeting

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

City of Eastport Maine • 22 Washington Street • Eastport, Maine 04631 Eastport City Hall: (207) 853-2300 Website Disclaimer Government Websites by CivicPlus®

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EFkE_0cMyYkP300

CACC Fall Market

Cherryfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Cherryfield, ME

Fall Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cherryfield Academy Community Center. Chowder lunch and desserts available. 423-1192 or 598-5000.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
