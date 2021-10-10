Wagner calendar: Events coming up

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are coming to Wagner.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wagner:

Cry Macho Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 Main St, Platte, SD

Movie Info Running Time: 90 minutes Rated - PG13 A onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his...

Be{YOU}tiful Strides Sparkle 5K Run Ethan, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: East Main St, Ethan, SD 57334

A women/girl's only 5K Run/Walk Non-competitive running event All runners welcome regardless of age, experience or ability

Ponytales - Reading with Rescues at Gentle Spirit Horses Scotland, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 29571 419th Avenue, Scotland, SD 57059

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.

Santee Community Farmers Market Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12

Jason Mayer @ Knotheads Bar & Grill Pickstown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: SD-46, Pickstown, SD

Jason Mayer will be taking the stage at Knotheads Bar in Pickstown South Dakota from 8 to 11pm! Come enjoy all your favorite rock and country covers, plus original songs from the up and comer!