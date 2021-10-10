CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Mountain, MS

Live events Blue Mountain — what’s coming up

Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Blue Mountain calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blue Mountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8Abx_0cMyYidb00

Harvest Party (with Trunk or Treat)

New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 960 MS-15, New Albany, MS

Join us for a time of food, fun, and fellowship at our 2021 Harvest Party. We'll have Trunk or Treat as well as other games. Bring your friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q38nc_0cMyYidb00

Spartan Invitational

Blue Mountain, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 W Main St, Blue Mountain, MS

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Spartan Invitational, hosted by Tupelo Spartans in Blue Mountain MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8PNA_0cMyYidb00

TCP Varsity Football @ Thrasher

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thrasher (Booneville, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Tupelo Christian Prep (Belden, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxjnx_0cMyYidb00

Newsboys at BancorpSouth Arena

Blue Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Newsboys VENUE: BancorpSouth Arena - Tupelo, MS DATE: 21 October, 2021, 07:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTpUG_0cMyYidb00

Ripley Main Street Farmers Market

Ripley, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 E Spring St, Ripley, MS

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 7:00am - 11:00am Location: In the Front of Downtown Courthouse

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain Dispatch

