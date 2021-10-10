Lovell events calendar

(LOVELL, WY) Live events are coming to Lovell.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lovell:

Caregiver support group Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 450 Mountain View St # A, Powell, WY

Powell Valley Health Care hosts a support group for caregivers. If you are caring for a loved one at home and would like to connect with others, this is a good opportunity. Please call Trisha...

Preschool Music Class; ages 4 & 5: Fall Session Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2613 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Rocky Mountain School of the Arts is pleased to offer a FALL SESSION of group preschool music lessons for kids ages 4 & 5 (must be at least 4 years old by September 1). Classes are 45 minutes and...

Northern Rockies Association For the Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind Conference Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1701 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Conference sessions will target technology, practices and strategies utilized when working with individuals who are blind or have low vision. Topics will include access technologies, evaluation...

Saturday Sampler Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 402 Warren Rd, Cody, WY

The last saturday of every month we pull everything new that came in the store and show it off. We offer discounts that only last for that day. We also have

CCAL: Using Hyperbole in Landscape Painting Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 836 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Instructor will inspire students to exaggerate the painted landscape to enhance drama and emotion by altering the composition, changing light effects and altering color intensity. Students will...