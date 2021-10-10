Coming soon: Marlinton events

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlinton:

Spooktacular Magic by Chet and the Boo Crew Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 818 3rd Ave, Marlinton, WV

Join us at the Pocahontas County Opera House for a spirited, Halloween-themed evening of classic magic and illusion, story-telling, laughter and light-hearted fun! For one night only allow your...

WonderFALL Walk at Watoga Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd, Marlinton, WV

Join Watoga Naturalist Kayla for a 6 mile hike to the Anne Bailey Lookout Tower on October 16, 2021. Meet at the Anne Bailey Parking lot at 9:00 a.m. for a moderate hike to the tower. The trail is...

DEBS Weight Loss Group Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 926 5th Ave, Marlinton, WV

Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.



Cass Bald Knob Trip @ Cass Scenic Railroad State Park Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Boarding Location – Cass Depot (not Elkins) 12363 Cass Road Cass, WV 24927 Trip Summary The long haul of 11 […]

Vehicles, Tools, American Fostoria, Furniture Green Bank, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

2011 GMC Acadia, 1970 Ford Truck, Tools, American Fostoria, Furniture, HouseholdVehicles, Tools, Ame...