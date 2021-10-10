Bloomfield calendar: What's coming up

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomfield:

Taylorsville Farmers Market Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 751 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 8 - October 30, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location: Fresh Take Market parking lot, 751 Taylorsville Rd,

It’s Fall yall! Let’s drink creatively! Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

It’s Fall yall! Let’s drink creatively! at 531 McIntyre East Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004-7904, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 07:00 pm

Spirit Fest at Wickland Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 550 Bloomfield Road, Bardstown, KY 40004

Come join us for a "Spirit"-ed evening of food, music, and drink at Wickland, an 1820’s mansion in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Keeneland Day at the Races Oct 14, 2021 Bardstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4000 Buchanan Blvd., Bardstown, KY

$99.00 per person Join us for a day at the races. Incredible view of Keeneland and buffet dining in a business casual setting. (No Jeans, shorts, rompers, athletic shoes, flip flops, or revealing...

STICKTIGHT & Abi Adams Bloomfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 104 Taylorsville Rd, Bloomfield, KY

STICKTIGHT & Abi return to Ernie's Tavern! Come on out for a great night of music, food & fun! You may also like the following events from Olde Bloomfield Meeting Hall : This month, 30th October...