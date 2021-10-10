Shippenville calendar: What's coming up

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Shippenville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shippenville:

Robert Drysdale BJJ Seminars Clarion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1130 E Main St, Clarion, PA

Join us for two days of seminars with Robert Drysdale. All affiliations and teams welcome. Saturday Oct. 30th No-gi Seminar at 2pm Sunday Oct. 31st Gi seminar at 10am Brazilian Jiu-jitsu...

Autumn Leaf Festival Train Show Clarion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Clarion Model Railroad Club located at 515 C Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 invites you to visit during the 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival! The Clarion Model Railroad Club features a...

Scary Bingo Shippenville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Scary Bingo at Shippenville, Pennsylvania, United States on Tue Oct 12 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Halloween Costume Party (4th annual) Clarion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Main St, Clarion, PA

Halloween costume party with prizes. Fundraiser for the Edward J. Flannigan Memorial Scholarship.