Shippenville calendar: What's coming up
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Shippenville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shippenville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1130 E Main St, Clarion, PA
Join us for two days of seminars with Robert Drysdale. All affiliations and teams welcome. Saturday Oct. 30th No-gi Seminar at 2pm Sunday Oct. 31st Gi seminar at 10am Brazilian Jiu-jitsu...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
The Clarion Model Railroad Club located at 515 C Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 invites you to visit during the 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival! The Clarion Model Railroad Club features a...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Scary Bingo at Shippenville, Pennsylvania, United States on Tue Oct 12 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 600 Main St, Clarion, PA
Halloween costume party with prizes. Fundraiser for the Edward J. Flannigan Memorial Scholarship.
Comments / 0