Live events coming up in Red Lodge

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Lodge area:

Caregiver support group Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 450 Mountain View St # A, Powell, WY

Powell Valley Health Care hosts a support group for caregivers. If you are caring for a loved one at home and would like to connect with others, this is a good opportunity. Please call Trisha...

Tim Hayes 1 Day Equine Therapy Joliet, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 11 CC Lane, Joliet, MT 59041

Excellent for all equine therapy providers, educators, parents, and mental health professionals

Haunted Bridger: Ghost Experience (Oct. 23rd, 7pm-9pm) Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

It’s that time of year, where the ethers thin, and all that goes bump-in-the-night comes out to drag it’s fingers across the back of your neck! At least, that’s what we hope for, on a real-life...

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 106 Maple Street, Roberts, MT 59070

ServSafe Manager Course at Roberts School in Roberts, MT. The course will be on SATURDAY - November 6th, 2021from 9:00am - 5:30pm.

Monday Morning Adult Ceramics (10 weeks) Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

This 10-Week Adult Ceramics class is open to all levels (Beginning - Advanced) and will focus on techniques that encompass wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques. Students… more →

