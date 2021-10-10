Phillipsburg calendar: What's coming up

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Phillipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phillipsburg:

Phillipsburg at Norton - Nex-Tech Game Time Live Broadcast Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 513 W Wilberforce St, Norton, KS

If you love high school football, you won't want to miss Game Time. Tune in to the live broadcast on October 22nd where the Norton Bluejays will host the Phillipsburg Panthers. The pre-game show...

Book signing for 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 115 W Main St, Norton, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Presentation and Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

Market Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street