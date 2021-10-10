Live events on the horizon in Hoopa
(HOOPA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Hoopa calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoopa:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525
Presenting a group from Maui, Hawaii that is credited with over 21 #1 Regional Island Reggae hits, Maoli!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:00 AM
Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525
DJ Statik playing throwback hip hop and R&B hits every third Thursday in the Wave Lounge
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM
The Mad River Enduro is back this year! We have been trying to narrow down a date with our core group of volunteers and partners, so this year's race will take place on October 9 and 10 this year...
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 AM
Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525
Dance the night away to your favorite Latin hits hosted by DJ Pachanguero!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:15 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:15 PM
Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525
Sebastian Bach performs "Slave to the Grind" in its entirety LIVE in the Sapphire Palace!
