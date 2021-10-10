New Town calendar: Coming events

(NEW TOWN, ND) Live events are lining up on the New Town calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Town:

Tioga, ND – Muddy Buck Chapter Gun-A-Palooza Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 6805 105th Dr NW, Tioga, ND

Join us for our Muddy Buck Chapter Gun-A-Palooza!! We will be raffling off multiple different firearms in games of chance and raffles. This event will be held at The Rig Lounge in Tioga, ND. Food...

Fall Pumpkin Sip 'n Paint Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Celebrate fall by creating this cute and simple wall hanging on a wood panel. Customize it with your own message!

Tot Time Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

Tot Time is back starting October 6th! Each week kids 5 years old and younger (with their caregiver present) will have an opportunity to play in the fieldhouse as we provide balls, puzzles, books...

2021-22 Season Parent Meeting Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND

Parent meeting for the 2021-22 season will be held Tuesday, October 26th at the Rough Rider Center, beginning at 5:45pm (after afternoon practice). Looking forward to seeing you there!

Estate Planning for Elders of North Segment New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 710 East Ave, New Town, ND

Estate planning services are available for MHA Elders ages 60 and over! Time slots are available October 12th and 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m by appointment only at the Northern Lights Wellness...