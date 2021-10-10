Live events on the horizon in Sibley

(SIBLEY, IA) Sibley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sibley:

MN Permit To Carry A Firearm — Peterson Firearms Training Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1303 Oxford St, Worthington, MN

Scott Peterson | (507) 360-9150 | srpete63@gmail.com | Worthington, MN

Wireless World Community Blood Drive Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1036 Oxford St, Worthington, MN

Join us Thursday, October 14 for our first Community Blood Drive. *Appointments Required Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with signed parent/legal guardian consent form), weigh 110 lbs or...

10th Annual Sassy Saturday Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1600 Stower Dr, Worthington, MN

Join us as Hers & Mine Boutique takes part in the 10th anniversary of Sassy Saturday, Worthington's annual ladies shopping day! 😍 This year it will again start with a drive-thru style show at the...

Caravan du Nord Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 714 13th St, Worthington, MN

The Caravan du Nord is a traveling showcase of Minnesota music, bringing top regional acts, emerging bands and music industry professionals to towns...

RiseFest 2022 Sponsor Dinner Sheldon, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 301 34th Ave, Sheldon, IA 51201

Learn more about becoming a RiseFest Sponsor, on November 11 at the Crossroads Pavilion. Dinner begins at 6:00pm.