CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sibley, IA

Live events on the horizon in Sibley

Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 6 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Sibley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sibley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VHgg_0cMyYWzl00

MN Permit To Carry A Firearm — Peterson Firearms Training

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1303 Oxford St, Worthington, MN

Scott Peterson | (507) 360-9150 | srpete63@gmail.com | Worthington, MN

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEw0M_0cMyYWzl00

Wireless World Community Blood Drive

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1036 Oxford St, Worthington, MN

Join us Thursday, October 14 for our first Community Blood Drive. *Appointments Required Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with signed parent/legal guardian consent form), weigh 110 lbs or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYt14_0cMyYWzl00

10th Annual Sassy Saturday

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1600 Stower Dr, Worthington, MN

Join us as Hers & Mine Boutique takes part in the 10th anniversary of Sassy Saturday, Worthington's annual ladies shopping day! 😍 This year it will again start with a drive-thru style show at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6qTa_0cMyYWzl00

Caravan du Nord

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 714 13th St, Worthington, MN

The Caravan du Nord is a traveling showcase of Minnesota music, bringing top regional acts, emerging bands and music industry professionals to towns...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NL2n_0cMyYWzl00

RiseFest 2022 Sponsor Dinner

Sheldon, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 301 34th Ave, Sheldon, IA 51201

Learn more about becoming a RiseFest Sponsor, on November 11 at the Crossroads Pavilion. Dinner begins at 6:00pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sheldon, IA
State
Minnesota State
City
Sibley, IA
Worthington, MN
Government
City
Worthington, IA
City
Worthington, MN
Local
Iowa Government
Sibley, IA
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sibley News Watch

Sibley News Watch

Sibley, IA
43
Followers
306
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy