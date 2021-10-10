CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Manuel, AZ

Live events San Manuel — what’s coming up

San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) San Manuel has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Manuel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTdLh_0cMyYV7200

Art Show

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Art show at my studio. Pottery, paintings, totems, hand lettered signs, and painted furniture.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3l3v_0cMyYV7200

PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND

Catalina, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15930 N Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina, AZ

PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND is on Facebook. To connect with PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNa4P_0cMyYV7200

Family Mile

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

September 2021 Update: Registration Open for the Biosphere 2 edition! We're super excited about the new location for this popular Tucson race -- and the new distance. Due to Downtown construction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbhK1_0cMyYV7200

The Big Halloween Happy Hour

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10555 North La Cañada Drive, Tucson, AZ 85737

Bringing Tucson, Marana, and Oro Valley folks together to stimulate the economy by going out for very large happy hour events!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBVot_0cMyYV7200

Oracle Run 2021

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The 39th Annual Oracle Run will be held on October 23, 2021 at the Acadia Ranch Museum. It is an independent race to benefit the Oracle Historical Society. We are hosting a 10K and a 5K Run on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catalina, AZ
City
Oro Valley, AZ
City
San Manuel, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Economy#Az Patrick Rayl#Sun Oct 10#The Acadia Ranch Museum
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel, AZ
28
Followers
273
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy