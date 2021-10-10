Leon events coming soon
(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
👻 Haunted trails begin October 15th, and will run on the 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 31st from 7:00 - 11:00. 🎃 $10 a head at the gate; haunted trail participants will receive $5 off of their...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 8325 Winfield Rd building d, Winfield, WV
👻🍁🎃It's that time of year again for Businesses to come together and not only Promte your Business for FREE but to give the kids a MAGICAL Halloween EXPERIENCE that is Safe, Fun & Free! Contact...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 401 Roosevelt Blvd, Eleanor, WV
Join fellow Republicans on the second Tuesday of every month to discuss the issues, hear interesting speakers, and meet new people.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Find your favorite music events in Ripley, WV, USA. Learn more about rock concerts` schedule 2021, venues ticket prices on MyRockShows.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
This years WV Jeep Fest will be scaled down quite a bit due to circumstances out of our control. However, we are already working on next years event and we think you’re going to love it. We still...
Comments / 0