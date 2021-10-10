Leon events coming soon

(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

Haunted Trail Leon, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

👻 Haunted trails begin October 15th, and will run on the 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 31st from 7:00 - 11:00. 🎃 $10 a head at the gate; haunted trail participants will receive $5 off of their...

2nd Annual FREE Community Trunk or Treat Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8325 Winfield Rd building d, Winfield, WV

👻🍁🎃It's that time of year again for Businesses to come together and not only Promte your Business for FREE but to give the kids a MAGICAL Halloween EXPERIENCE that is Safe, Fun & Free! Contact...

Putnam County Republican Club Monthly Meeting Eleanor, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 Roosevelt Blvd, Eleanor, WV

Join fellow Republicans on the second Tuesday of every month to discuss the issues, hear interesting speakers, and meet new people.

Halloween in the Hills 2021 Leon, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Find your favorite music events in Ripley, WV, USA. Learn more about rock concerts` schedule 2021, venues ticket prices on MyRockShows.

WV Jeep Fest 2021 Buffalo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

This years WV Jeep Fest will be scaled down quite a bit due to circumstances out of our control. However, we are already working on next years event and we think you’re going to love it. We still...