CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

Leon events coming soon

Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 6 days ago

(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJpbq_0cMyYUEJ00

Haunted Trail

Leon, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

👻 Haunted trails begin October 15th, and will run on the 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 31st from 7:00 - 11:00. 🎃 $10 a head at the gate; haunted trail participants will receive $5 off of their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgLQo_0cMyYUEJ00

2nd Annual FREE Community Trunk or Treat

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8325 Winfield Rd building d, Winfield, WV

👻🍁🎃It's that time of year again for Businesses to come together and not only Promte your Business for FREE but to give the kids a MAGICAL Halloween EXPERIENCE that is Safe, Fun & Free! Contact...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZtTL_0cMyYUEJ00

Putnam County Republican Club Monthly Meeting

Eleanor, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 Roosevelt Blvd, Eleanor, WV

Join fellow Republicans on the second Tuesday of every month to discuss the issues, hear interesting speakers, and meet new people.

Learn More

Halloween in the Hills 2021

Leon, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Find your favorite music events in Ripley, WV, USA. Learn more about rock concerts` schedule 2021, venues ticket prices on MyRockShows.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxBoj_0cMyYUEJ00

WV Jeep Fest 2021

Buffalo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

This years WV Jeep Fest will be scaled down quite a bit due to circumstances out of our control. However, we are already working on next years event and we think you’re going to love it. We still...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
City
Eleanor, WV
City
Winfield, WV
City
Ripley, WV
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Promte#Safe Fun Free#Wv Join#Republicans#Wv Jeep Fest
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
29
Followers
275
Post
660
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy