Ringgold calendar: What's coming up
(RINGGOLD, LA) Live events are coming to Ringgold.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM
Halloween Eve @the DeViLs KnOt is on Facebook. To connect with Halloween Eve @the DeViLs KnOt, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 4615 Highway 80 East, Suite 5 Suite 5, Haughton, LA
Join us for Thriller Throwdown! A Halloween competition for coed teams of two. See below for details: October 30th; 9:00am-12:00pm RX and Scaled divisions Teams will be comprised of male/female...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Bobby Bowen Family Band is a full-time music ministry who has a passion for reaching the world through song and word. They will be performing at Springhill Baptist Church on Oct. 17th at 6pm. It...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 116 W McKinley Ave, Haughton, LA
You're invited to a fall concert at 4:30 PM today at the Haughton Branch of Bossier Parish Libraries. The performance is free and open to the public, and features a String Ensemble from the...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM
Opening night of the 2021 haunt season at the Devils Knot Haunted Trail . Presents into the swamp! $25 general tickets $40 vip gets you first in line !
Comments / 0