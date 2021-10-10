Ringgold calendar: What's coming up

(RINGGOLD, LA) Live events are coming to Ringgold.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

Halloween Eve @the DeViLs KnOt Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Thriller Throwdown 2021 Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4615 Highway 80 East, Suite 5 Suite 5, Haughton, LA

Join us for Thriller Throwdown! A Halloween competition for coed teams of two. See below for details: October 30th; 9:00am-12:00pm RX and Scaled divisions Teams will be comprised of male/female...

Bobby Bowen Family Concert Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Bobby Bowen Family Band is a full-time music ministry who has a passion for reaching the world through song and word. They will be performing at Springhill Baptist Church on Oct. 17th at 6pm. It...

Fall Concert with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 116 W McKinley Ave, Haughton, LA

You're invited to a fall concert at 4:30 PM today at the Haughton Branch of Bossier Parish Libraries. The performance is free and open to the public, and features a String Ensemble from the...

Opening night Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Opening night of the 2021 haunt season at the Devils Knot Haunted Trail . Presents into the swamp! $25 general tickets $40 vip gets you first in line !