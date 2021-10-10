Coming soon: Campo events

(CAMPO, CA) Campo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:

Third Annual Tribal Security Symposium Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

The Third Annual Tribal Security Symposium will be held on October 25-26, 2021 at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, CA. This unique symposium will cover one of the most important aspects of...

Inaugural Active Threat & Leadership Summit Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Security Executives from tribes and tribal-owned enterprises will come together for a full day of Active Shooter Training and Leadership Training. You will take part in a comprehensive training...

Burning Bear Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Hosted by GSDYPAA Marathon Meetings; Live Music; Meditation; Panels; Bonfire; Yoga Event Flyer

Tech Drop-In Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Would you like help downloading the latest magazines, ebooks, and audiobooks for free? Do you need assistance using the Libby app on your new phone or tablet? Stop by and receive help from library...

Cyren's debut at Descanso Junction Restaurant Descanso, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8306 CA-79, Descanso, CA

We cannot wait to make our debut in Descanso. This amazing outdoor venue has great food, a big stage, and lots of lawn games to keep yah busy. Totally worth the drive!