CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Coming soon: Campo events

Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 6 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) Campo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtgVM_0cMyYSSr00

Third Annual Tribal Security Symposium

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

The Third Annual Tribal Security Symposium will be held on October 25-26, 2021 at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, CA. This unique symposium will cover one of the most important aspects of...

Learn More

Inaugural Active Threat & Leadership Summit

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Security Executives from tribes and tribal-owned enterprises will come together for a full day of Active Shooter Training and Leadership Training. You will take part in a comprehensive training...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrITe_0cMyYSSr00

Burning Bear

Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Hosted by GSDYPAA Marathon Meetings; Live Music; Meditation; Panels; Bonfire; Yoga Event Flyer

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWAme_0cMyYSSr00

Tech Drop-In

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Would you like help downloading the latest magazines, ebooks, and audiobooks for free? Do you need assistance using the Libby app on your new phone or tablet? Stop by and receive help from library...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTD0f_0cMyYSSr00

Cyren's debut at Descanso Junction Restaurant

Descanso, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8306 CA-79, Descanso, CA

We cannot wait to make our debut in Descanso. This amazing outdoor venue has great food, a big stage, and lots of lawn games to keep yah busy. Totally worth the drive!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpine, CA
Local
California Government
City
Campo, CA
City
Descanso, CA
Alpine, CA
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Viejas Casino Resort#Sun Oct 10#Gsdypaa Marathon Meetings#Live Music
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
20
Followers
278
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy