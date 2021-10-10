Beulah events calendar

(BEULAH, ND) Live events are lining up on the Beulah calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beulah:

Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 Central Ave N, Beulah, ND

Pick up a clue sheet at the library any time during the week of October 25th, and hunt around Main Street Beulah for the 12 hidden pumpkins! Treats will be given to all participants, and the...

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:08 AM

Address: Schulplatz, 7, 58540 Meinerzhagen

Schnupperstunde Akkordeon, Keyboard, Blockflöte bei B. Ohin Musikschule Volmetal, Bezirk Meinerzhagen

Storytime Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

Ken & Kathie Krueger Farm Retirement Auction Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Preview is October 4–21 and loadout will be October 21– November 4. For information contact Ken, 70...

Disciple Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 5th St NW, Beulah, ND

Disciple will be in Beulah, ND on October 27! This event is FREE. ---------- Since their debut album in 1995, Disciple has recorded 12 albums, earned 14...