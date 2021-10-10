CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Live events coming up in Eureka

Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3zj6_0cMyYQhP00

Toddler Time

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 611 S Washington St, El Dorado, KS

Kids 18 mo.-3 years. Join us for stories, songs, movement and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxXkQ_0cMyYQhP00

Tirck or Treat Boom Town

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 383 E Central Ave, El Dorado, KS

Come dressed to trick or treat in the oil boom town. Costumed interpreters will be throughout the buildings to greet visitors with ghoulish treats! 1-4pm. Butler County History Center And Kansas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuVbT_0cMyYQhP00

Pricilla's Pet Pantry

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 400 W Ash Ave, El Dorado, KS

Priscilla s Pet Pantry for cats and dogs in need sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church. Every 4th Saturday of each month from 8:00 am - noon people who cannot afford food for their pets may pick...

Full STEAM Ahead

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 611 S Washington St, El Dorado, KS

Kids K- 5th grade! Join us at the Library for stories and activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. No registration is required and all supplies are provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15f6Ne_0cMyYQhP00

Sushi Cooking Class

El Dorado, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 130 N. Main, El Dorado, KS 67042

If you have always wanted to make sushi, this is your chance.

