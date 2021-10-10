Moscow events coming soon

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are coming to Moscow.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moscow:

Bats and Bonfires Moscow, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 21430 TN-57, Moscow, TN

Make a functional bat house with your family or scout group and celebrate the importance of bats. Learn more about what makes them special and why they need our help! Enjoy a night out at...

Native Plants of the Lost Swamp Kayak Tour Moscow, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Bateman Road, Moscow, TN 38057

Take a trip on the Lost Swamp with us to appreciate some of the gorgeous native plants of the Lost Swamp and Ghost River State Natural Area

Education Committee, Criminal Justice & Public Safety Committee & Budget Committee Somerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 705 Justice Dr, Somerville, TN

The Education Committee, Criminal Justice & Public Safety Committee, and Budget Committee are scheduled to meet on the following dates in the Bill G. Kelley Criminal Justice Complex in Somerville...

De Terra Somerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Joyners Campground Dr, Somerville, TN

Pastime will be onstage for the final De Terra show of the season! Free Show - Lawn Chairs Welcome Food Truck: Monica's Fresh Gulf Shrimp Call ahead to reserve a table: (901)465-7937

Scare On The Square 2021 Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Main Street Collierville, the Town of Collierville, and Junior Auxiliary is so excited to announce the return of Scare On The Square!! Put on your costumes and join us for a night of games...