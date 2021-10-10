Lyman events calendar

(LYMAN, WY) Lyman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lyman:

Introduction to Microsoft Word Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

Microsoft Word is the most widely used word processing package available for the computer. With it you can create all kinds of documents- memos, letters, reports, brochures, and even books. Basic...

Medicare Open House/Seminar Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 330 W 2nd St, Mountain View, WY

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

Cooking Monsters with Mom Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

This Halloween season we will be creating some monstrous meals in the kitchen. Join us to create monster meatloaf, haunted gingerbread houses and more. Cost is per Mom and child pair. No class Oct. 18

T/A – Ft Bridger, WY Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: I-80 @ Bigelow Road, Fort Bridger, WY

As a special incentive, new and renewing members can sign up at the truck at the reduced price of only $35 – a savings of $10.