CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyman, WY

Lyman events calendar

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 6 days ago

(LYMAN, WY) Lyman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lyman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xx6YK_0cMyYOBB00

Introduction to Microsoft Word

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

Microsoft Word is the most widely used word processing package available for the computer. With it you can create all kinds of documents- memos, letters, reports, brochures, and even books. Basic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXcue_0cMyYOBB00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 330 W 2nd St, Mountain View, WY

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuNYD_0cMyYOBB00

Wyoming Elk / Mule Deer / Antelope Hunt

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The FEW will be hosing an elk, mule deer, and antelope hunt in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Three Warriors will be chosen for this hunt and it will be a relatively hard hunt and the hunters will need to be...

Learn More

Cooking Monsters with Mom

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

This Halloween season we will be creating some monstrous meals in the kitchen. Join us to create monster meatloaf, haunted gingerbread houses and more. Cost is per Mom and child pair. No class Oct. 18

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbTUh_0cMyYOBB00

T/A – Ft Bridger, WY

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: I-80 @ Bigelow Road, Fort Bridger, WY

As a special incentive, new and renewing members can sign up at the truck at the reduced price of only $35 – a savings of $10.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Kemmerer, WY
City
Evanston, WY
City
Fort Bridger, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Lyman, WY
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Wy Register
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lyman Times

Lyman Times

Lyman, WY
13
Followers
295
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy