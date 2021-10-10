Lutcher calendar: What's coming up

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lutcher calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

Villains Makeup Tutorial Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Turn yourself into Scar, the cunning and cruel villain from the Lion King, with this full-face makeup transformation. Limited to teens ages 12-18. Limited supply available while they last. Do you...

FERG’S HWY BAND @ Fatty’s in Garyville Garyville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 186 Museum St, Garyville, LA

We’re excited to be coming see you Garyville, La! Come out and have a great time with some great food, great drinks, and a good ole fashioned FERG’S HWY show!

Free Community Health Event La Place, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 492 West 5th Street, LaPlace, LA 70068

Don't miss the fun! Lots of great information and prizes.

The JNC Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend Vacherie, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

SAVE THE DATE!! The JNC Foundation would like to present our first annual Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend here in St. James Parish! Join us on OCTOBER 23-24, 2021 for fellowship, fun, and...

2021 Boo at the Barn Saint Amant, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 12035 Louisiana 431, Saint Amant, LA 70774

A fun family-friendly fall festival hosted by members of St. Amant FFA.