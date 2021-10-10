CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Live events Bottineau — what’s coming up

Bottineau Times
Bottineau Times
 6 days ago

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Live events are lining up on the Bottineau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bottineau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkIn6_0cMyYMPj00

October Club Meeting, Winter is Coming!

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Preparation for the 2021-2022 Season! Open to the public; if you are interested in helping to maintain trails or to plan events, join us for some refreshments and find out what we're up to. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4OJm_0cMyYMPj00

Annual Poker Tournament & Raffle

Upham, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Texas Hold’em Tournament and Raffle Drawing Doors open at 5pm for registration Poker starts at 6pm Lunch served Cash Bar Additional Raffle Tables On-site Main Raffle drawing held at 9pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbyiZ_0cMyYMPj00

Fish & Shrimp Feed

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

The Texas boys are bringing their Flounder and Shrimp to share again this year, along with hush puppies. All ages welcome and free to the public. Drinks are extra

Taco Dan Food Truck Tacos

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Taco Dan from WI is returning again this fall with his infamous tacos for all of us to enjoy! He's not bringing the actual truck, but it'll taste just as good! Free to everyone and all ages...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrNXQ_0cMyYMPj00

Bottineau Farmers Market

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5th St W, Bottineau, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:6th and Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318

Bottineau, ND
ABOUT

With Bottineau Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

