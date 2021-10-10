CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ozona, TX

Ozona calendar: What's coming up

Ozona News Alert
Ozona News Alert
 6 days ago

(OZONA, TX) Ozona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ozona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mQb5_0cMyYLX000

Compass Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Reagan County

Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Reagan County (Big Lake, TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Saturday, October 23 @ 12p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11a1a6_0cMyYLX000

RCHS Owls Volleyball vs. Crane

Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1111 E 12th St, Big Lake, TX

Lady Owls JV Blue @ 4:30 Lady Owls JV Gold @ 5:30 Lady Owls Varsity @ 6:30 Senior Night

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuhCk_0cMyYLX000

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Aod8_0cMyYLX000

Ozona Country Club Michael Hill Memorial Four Person Golf Tournament

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 207 Country Club Dr, Ozona, TX

First 36 Paid Teams will participate entry fee is $440 for a 4-person team (includes daily mulligans). Register with the Clubhouse at (325) 392-2520, or Aaron Pearl at (325) 226-2515. Dinner and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqF0G_0cMyYLX000

Firefighter's Fire Ball Benefit Dinner & Dance

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ave Aa, Ozona, TX

The Annual Firefighter's Fire Ball, benefiting the Ozona Volunteer Fire Department, will be held at the Crockett County Convention Center. There will be a catered dinner for the firefighters and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
City
Sonora, TX
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass Academy#Sun Oct 10#Clubhouse
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ozona News Alert

Ozona News Alert

Ozona, TX
7
Followers
259
Post
963
Views
ABOUT

With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy