Ozona calendar: What's coming up

(OZONA, TX) Ozona has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ozona:

Compass Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Reagan County Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Reagan County (Big Lake, TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Saturday, October 23 @ 12p.

RCHS Owls Volleyball vs. Crane Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1111 E 12th St, Big Lake, TX

Lady Owls JV Blue @ 4:30 Lady Owls JV Gold @ 5:30 Lady Owls Varsity @ 6:30 Senior Night

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

Ozona Country Club Michael Hill Memorial Four Person Golf Tournament Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 207 Country Club Dr, Ozona, TX

First 36 Paid Teams will participate entry fee is $440 for a 4-person team (includes daily mulligans). Register with the Clubhouse at (325) 392-2520, or Aaron Pearl at (325) 226-2515. Dinner and...

Firefighter's Fire Ball Benefit Dinner & Dance Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ave Aa, Ozona, TX

The Annual Firefighter's Fire Ball, benefiting the Ozona Volunteer Fire Department, will be held at the Crockett County Convention Center. There will be a catered dinner for the firefighters and...