Paonia events calendar

12 Angry Men Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

12 Angry Men is a play written by Reginald Rose in 1954. The drama depicts a jury forced to consider a homicide trial. Paonia Players

Fairgrounds StoryWalk® Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

The September-October StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos...

Outdoor Storytime in Paonia Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 80 Samuel Wade Rd, Paonia, CO

Storytime is back! Children, ages 0-5, and their caretakers are invited to join us for outdoor Storytimes at the Paonia Library Amphitheater on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of every month at...

Union Of None at Thomas Waldo's • Paonia Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Rockin' the house at Thomas Waldo's!! We had so much fun last time we were here we just couldnt stay away!

Mindfulness Retreat: Quiet Your Mind and Wake Up Your Senses Crawford, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: North Fork Valley, Crawford, CO 81415

Join us for a weekend of mindfulness and empowerment at our hidden oasis just north of Austin, Texas for a life-changing experience.