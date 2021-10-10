CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paonia, CO

Paonia events calendar

Paonia Dispatch
Paonia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PAONIA, CO) Paonia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paonia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rxV3_0cMyYKeH00

12 Angry Men

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

12 Angry Men is a play written by Reginald Rose in 1954. The drama depicts a jury forced to consider a homicide trial. Paonia Players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9ct3_0cMyYKeH00

Fairgrounds StoryWalk®

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

The September-October StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjEFC_0cMyYKeH00

Outdoor Storytime in Paonia

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 80 Samuel Wade Rd, Paonia, CO

Storytime is back! Children, ages 0-5, and their caretakers are invited to join us for outdoor Storytimes at the Paonia Library Amphitheater on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of every month at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245bxF_0cMyYKeH00

Union Of None at Thomas Waldo's • Paonia

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Rockin' the house at Thomas Waldo's!! We had so much fun last time we were here we just couldnt stay away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Qzy_0cMyYKeH00

Mindfulness Retreat: Quiet Your Mind and Wake Up Your Senses

Crawford, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: North Fork Valley, Crawford, CO 81415

Join us for a weekend of mindfulness and empowerment at our hidden oasis just north of Austin, Texas for a life-changing experience.

