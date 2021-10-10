CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, MN

Wells events calendar

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WELLS, MN) Wells is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jiuh7_0cMyYJlY00

Albert Lea, MN Concealed Carry Class

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 77820 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4i9j_0cMyYJlY00

Gopher Conference Championships

New Richland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 306 Ash Ave S, New Richland, MN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Gopher Conference Championships, hosted by New Richland-H-E-G High School in New Richland MN. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZZ7x_0cMyYJlY00

Music & Movement

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Children will enjoy songs and activities that build skills. In the case of inclement weather, Music & Movement will be canceled.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLc5N_0cMyYJlY00

Intersection Trio

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Tiger Ln, Albert Lea, MN

The Intersection Trio will replace the Janoska Ensemble. Join these three virtuosic musicians — violinist Laura Frautschi, cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, and pianist John Novacek — in a fresh...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bfO1_0cMyYJlY00

Pathways to Success / They Lit the Way Recognition Banquet

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2200 West 9th Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007

This event is an opportunity to honor and celebrate distinguished alumni and educators from the Albert Lea Public schools.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Albert Lea, MN
Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
New Richland, MN
Wells, MN
Government
City
Wells, MN
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Movement#The Janoska Ensemble#The Albert Lea Public
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wells Bulletin

Wells Bulletin

Wells, MN
22
Followers
283
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy