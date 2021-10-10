Wells events calendar
(WELLS, MN) Wells is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Wells area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 77820 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007
This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 306 Ash Ave S, New Richland, MN
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Gopher Conference Championships, hosted by New Richland-H-E-G High School in New Richland MN. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Children will enjoy songs and activities that build skills. In the case of inclement weather, Music & Movement will be canceled.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 2000 Tiger Ln, Albert Lea, MN
The Intersection Trio will replace the Janoska Ensemble. Join these three virtuosic musicians — violinist Laura Frautschi, cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, and pianist John Novacek — in a fresh...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 2200 West 9th Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007
This event is an opportunity to honor and celebrate distinguished alumni and educators from the Albert Lea Public schools.
