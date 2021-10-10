What’s up Onawa: Local events calendar
(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onawa:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 204 S 13th St, Tekamah, NE
10/21/2021 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Lego Club is held on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Children attending only have to bring their imaginations. We spend an hour...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 3402 330th St, Smithland, IA
Join us for our Halloween ride We will have candy for the kids, a scavenger hunt with prizes and prizes for the best costume! This ride is FREE and public is welcome. We are having a pot luck...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Fall craft show in Tekamah at the auditorium from 9-4 on Saturday October 16th 🍁
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 401 N Oakland Ave, Oakland, NE
« All Events Oakland WIC & Imms Clinic October 21 @ 10:00 am -
