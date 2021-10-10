What’s up Onawa: Local events calendar

(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onawa:

Lego Club Tekamah, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 204 S 13th St, Tekamah, NE

10/21/2021 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Lego Club is held on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Children attending only have to bring their imaginations. We spend an hour...

Halloween ride Smithland, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3402 330th St, Smithland, IA

Join us for our Halloween ride We will have candy for the kids, a scavenger hunt with prizes and prizes for the best costume! This ride is FREE and public is welcome. We are having a pot luck...

Tekamah Shop with a cop fall craft show Tekamah, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Fall craft show in Tekamah at the auditorium from 9-4 on Saturday October 16th 🍁

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Blencoe, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

Oakland WIC & Imms Clinic Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 N Oakland Ave, Oakland, NE

« All Events Oakland WIC & Imms Clinic October 21 @ 10:00 am -