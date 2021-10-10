Granby calendar: Coming events

(GRANBY, CO) Granby is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granby:

Women's Winter Adventure Retreat Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

Join us for a long girls only weekend full of the best winter activities Colorado has to offer!

G.N.A.R. The Movie Night with Courtney Long Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 78927 US-40, Winter Park, CO 80446

Social | Movie Night - Join GH Ambassador Courtney for a throwback movie night with brews and movie snacks in Winter Park!

Star Party at Heck's Patio Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

GAZE UPON THE STARS WITH US *Complimentary and reserved for lodging guests only. Gather the family and share in the story of the stars. Join guest Astronomer Dave Schlichting as he leads us on an...

Meeting of the Grand County Board of County Commissioners Hot Sulphur Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Regular meetings of the Grand County Board of County Commissioners are scheduled 8:30 am-5 pm the first four Tuesdays of each month (exceptions for the calendar year 2021 are Noticed in January in...

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 55 Zero St, Granby, CO

Agenda can be found by clicking here or go to www.gcld.org Board of Trustees page.