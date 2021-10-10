CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Granby calendar: Coming events

Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 6 days ago

(GRANBY, CO) Granby is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Granby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeaTT_0cMyYH0600

Women's Winter Adventure Retreat

Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, CO 80446

Join us for a long girls only weekend full of the best winter activities Colorado has to offer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1XYW_0cMyYH0600

G.N.A.R. The Movie Night with Courtney Long

Granby, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 78927 US-40, Winter Park, CO 80446

Social | Movie Night - Join GH Ambassador Courtney for a throwback movie night with brews and movie snacks in Winter Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0impt7_0cMyYH0600

Star Party at Heck's Patio

Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

GAZE UPON THE STARS WITH US *Complimentary and reserved for lodging guests only. Gather the family and share in the story of the stars. Join guest Astronomer Dave Schlichting as he leads us on an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eod5j_0cMyYH0600

Meeting of the Grand County Board of County Commissioners

Hot Sulphur Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Regular meetings of the Grand County Board of County Commissioners are scheduled 8:30 am-5 pm the first four Tuesdays of each month (exceptions for the calendar year 2021 are Noticed in January in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zT40b_0cMyYH0600

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 55 Zero St, Granby, CO

Agenda can be found by clicking here or go to www.gcld.org Board of Trustees page.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
Granby News Flash

Granby News Flash

Granby, CO
