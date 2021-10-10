Tornillo events coming soon

(TORNILLO, TX) Tornillo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tornillo area:

HSA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ San Elizario San Elizario, TX

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 13981 Socorro Rd, San Elizario, TX

The San Elizario (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Harmony Science Academy (El Paso, TX) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 6:30p.

Female Empowerment Art Show & Market Socorro, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10257 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX

Resident Artistas at Bodega Loya are super excited to announce our Female Empowerment Art Show & Market! We will host a family friendly environment where we educate our community and empower our...

2021 Sloth Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 El Paso, TX

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Sloth Day is on October 20, 2021 and we are delighted for our third annual Sloth Day 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 – No Hurries, No Worries.

Marriage Management El Paso, TX

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1390 George Dieter Drive, Suite 140, El Paso, TX 79936

This event is available to all military and Veteran couples. REGISTER: marriagemanagement.org or 682-730-1818

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, TX 79907

Saymyname arrives to Green Door El Paso on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.