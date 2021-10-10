CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

Tornillo events coming soon

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 6 days ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Tornillo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tornillo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWt61_0cMyYG7N00

HSA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ San Elizario

San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 13981 Socorro Rd, San Elizario, TX

The San Elizario (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Harmony Science Academy (El Paso, TX) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 6:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FoCU_0cMyYG7N00

Female Empowerment Art Show & Market

Socorro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10257 Socorro Rd, Socorro, TX

Resident Artistas at Bodega Loya are super excited to announce our Female Empowerment Art Show & Market! We will host a family friendly environment where we educate our community and empower our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOvk8_0cMyYG7N00

2021 Sloth Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Sloth Day is on October 20, 2021 and we are delighted for our third annual Sloth Day 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 – No Hurries, No Worries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKiFj_0cMyYG7N00

Marriage Management

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1390 George Dieter Drive, Suite 140, El Paso, TX 79936

This event is available to all military and Veteran couples. REGISTER: marriagemanagement.org or 682-730-1818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdmZa_0cMyYG7N00

El Paso: Saymyname @ Raves Club [18 & Over]

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, TX 79907

Saymyname arrives to Green Door El Paso on Saturday, September 25th, 2021.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
33
Followers
286
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

