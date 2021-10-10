CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conrad, MT

Conrad calendar: Coming events

Conrad News Flash
Conrad News Flash
 6 days ago

(CONRAD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Conrad calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conrad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZpYF_0cMyYELv00

Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front's Annual Fundraiser- 5th Annual Pheasant Fest

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1005 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us for the 5th Annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser supporting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, a living, working farm along the Rocky Mountain front for adults with intellectual...

Learn More

Come Support Farm In the Dell

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1005 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join in on the 5th Annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser supporting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, a living, working farm along the Rocky Mountain front for adults with intellectual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISQim_0cMyYELv00

Open Book Discussion

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us for our first Open Book Discussion of the year as we discuss Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby. We will meet at 1pm in the Alice Gleason Room at the library. We will not be having lunch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXXaT_0cMyYELv00

Sonata Tramontana

Shelby, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 413 2nd St S, Shelby, MT 59474

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAWgu_0cMyYELv00

October Wine & the Word

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 23 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

ALL are invited to join us at Copper Creek the second Wednesday of each month @ 7:00pm for 'Wine & the Word' This is an informal time to get together and enjoy time together while we engage in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conrad, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Choteau, MT
Government
City
Choteau, MT
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cosby#Mt Join#Pheasant Fest#Thu Nov 11#Wine The Word
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Conrad News Flash

Conrad News Flash

Conrad, MT
11
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conrad News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy