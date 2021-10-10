Conrad calendar: Coming events

(CONRAD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Conrad calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conrad:

Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front's Annual Fundraiser- 5th Annual Pheasant Fest Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1005 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us for the 5th Annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser supporting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, a living, working farm along the Rocky Mountain front for adults with intellectual...

Open Book Discussion Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

Join us for our first Open Book Discussion of the year as we discuss Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby. We will meet at 1pm in the Alice Gleason Room at the library. We will not be having lunch...

Sonata Tramontana Shelby, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 413 2nd St S, Shelby, MT 59474

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

October Wine & the Word Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 23 Main Ave N, Choteau, MT

ALL are invited to join us at Copper Creek the second Wednesday of each month @ 7:00pm for 'Wine & the Word' This is an informal time to get together and enjoy time together while we engage in...