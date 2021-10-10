CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo events coming up

Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 6 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Canisteo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canisteo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12woJ4_0cMyYDTC00

Super Sweeper Series: The Battle For Maple City

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 7580 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY

Another first in KND Bowling Tournaments history, its another new house! The Super Sweeper Series lands at Maple City Bowl for The Battle For Maple City! FORMAT: 80% of 200 Handicap based on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crw3y_0cMyYDTC00

Cider Creek Noon - 6

Canisteo, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 6459 Cunningham Creek Rd, Canisteo, NY

We will be serving burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas at Cider Creek for their Family Pumpkin Patch Day! Come see us noon - 6! :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwG5B_0cMyYDTC00

PYAD (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Hornell

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Hornell (NY) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Penn Yan Academy/Dundee (Penn Yan, NY) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsg2a_0cMyYDTC00

Twisted Tales of Horror: Chapter 4 (Night 8.)

Arkport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 8637 NY-36, Arkport, NY

Twisted Tales of Horror: Chapter 4 (Night 8.) . Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Arkport., Haunt opens at dusk and runs until 11pm, so start times may vary...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IM7bj_0cMyYDTC00

Functional Fitness Bootcamp in Hornell!!!

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Hornell, NY

Meeting at Shawmut Park in Hornell for a beginners bootcamp for all ability levels. Come join us for some circuit training, cardio mixed with bodyweight excercises. Things you can expect to see in...

