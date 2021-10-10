CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, WA

Davenport calendar: Coming events

Davenport News Flash
Davenport News Flash
 6 days ago

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3MJ3_0cMyYCaT00

Grand Opening Event!

Wilbur, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 NE Main Ave, Wilbur, WA

Hello! My name is Heather Bowen and as the proud owner of Wilbur, Washington’s newest business, I would like to invite you to Beyond Your Dreams Travel. We are having a Meet, Greet, and Eat on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDXIV_0cMyYCaT00

Fine Art, Prints, Photography & Books

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

A large and diverse selection of original artwork, sculptures, prints & multiples, vintage, antique and rare books, Photographic images and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cgq6K_0cMyYCaT00

Medicare Open Enrollment Clinic

Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 321 E Herb St, Medical Lake, WA

Determining the best Medicare plan for your situation can be complicated. The upside of reviewing your plan options is that you can save money. Changes to your Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXzqa_0cMyYCaT00

2021 Women's Retreat

Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 10919 S Lakehurst Dr, Medical Lake, WA

t's time to get away for a "Sisters Weekend!" So grab your sisters in Christ and join us for the 2021 Women's Retreat. This year we will be going to Silver Lake Retreat Center in Medical Lake, WA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwzH3_0cMyYCaT00

Jonathan Tibbetts LIVE @ The Fischin’ Hole Saloon

Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

It’s Saturday Night and Jonathan Tibbetts takes The Stage at The Fischin’ Hole Saloon! Come Enjoy Great Food, Drinks and Live Music! LIVE Music | Jonathan Tibbetts | 7PM-10PM You may also like the...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport News Flash

Davenport, WA
