Davenport calendar: Coming events

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

Grand Opening Event! Wilbur, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 NE Main Ave, Wilbur, WA

Hello! My name is Heather Bowen and as the proud owner of Wilbur, Washington’s newest business, I would like to invite you to Beyond Your Dreams Travel. We are having a Meet, Greet, and Eat on...

Fine Art, Prints, Photography & Books Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 510 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

A large and diverse selection of original artwork, sculptures, prints & multiples, vintage, antique and rare books, Photographic images and more!

Medicare Open Enrollment Clinic Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 321 E Herb St, Medical Lake, WA

Determining the best Medicare plan for your situation can be complicated. The upside of reviewing your plan options is that you can save money. Changes to your Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part...

2021 Women's Retreat Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 10919 S Lakehurst Dr, Medical Lake, WA

t's time to get away for a "Sisters Weekend!" So grab your sisters in Christ and join us for the 2021 Women's Retreat. This year we will be going to Silver Lake Retreat Center in Medical Lake, WA...

Jonathan Tibbetts LIVE @ The Fischin’ Hole Saloon Medical Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

It’s Saturday Night and Jonathan Tibbetts takes The Stage at The Fischin’ Hole Saloon! Come Enjoy Great Food, Drinks and Live Music! LIVE Music | Jonathan Tibbetts | 7PM-10PM You may also like the...