CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, UT

Events on the Beaver calendar

Beaver Journal
Beaver Journal
 6 days ago

(BEAVER, UT) Live events are lining up on the Beaver calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22itoG_0cMyYBhk00

October 12th Paint Night

Monroe, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 W 100 S, Monroe, UT

October 12th 7pm to 9pm (or when done) $25.00 per painter $10.00 deposit due to reserve your spot, $15.00 due the night of class. We provide the supplies needed, step by step instructions and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBBVX_0cMyYBhk00

Judd Pumpkin Patch

Paragonah, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 270 N St, Paragonah, UT

Judd Pumpkin Patch Judd Pumpkin Patch held Monday - Saturday 9:00 am - 7:00 pm located at 314 E 270 N (Paragonah). Spend the afternoon at the pumpkin patch finding the perfect pumpkin, see all the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJdRL_0cMyYBhk00

WCT Pension Reps in Beaver – Call to Schedule Appointment

Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1540 S Main St, Beaver, UT

Please call Cora at 801-972-1898 ext. 11 to schedule an appointment. Deadline to schedule is October 1st.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Beaver, UT
City
Paragonah, UT
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beaver Journal

Beaver Journal

Beaver, UT
8
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy