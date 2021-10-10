Live events Meeker — what’s coming up

(MEEKER, CO) Meeker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meeker:

Rifle XC Invitational Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3004 CO-325, Rifle, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Rifle XC Invitational, hosted by Rifle High School in Rifle CO. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

Pumpkin Eats 'N Treats 2021 Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Spook yourself with fun at Pumpkins Eats ‘n Treats. Enjoy Ghostly Games, Scary Storytelling, and a Parade of Costumes! Complete the fun by trick-or-treating at the local businesses and on the...

Middle Colorado Wild and Scenic Film Festival Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is Middle Colorado Watershed Council's flagship annual fundraising event. The format of this year's event is hybrid: on-lawn or online. In 2021, we're bringing...

Flu Shot Clinic Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Register to receive your annual Flu Shot at Grand River Health! Attendees must provide proof of Eventbrite registration when checking in. About this event Register to receive your annual Flu Shot...

Garfield County Fairgrounds Flea Market Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

We feature 37 indoor spots and lots of outdoor spots. Indoor restrooms, lots of parking and food! Schedule: 7:00am: Check-in for Sellers on Sunday8:00am: