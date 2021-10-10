CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker, CO

Live events Meeker — what’s coming up

Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 6 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Meeker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meeker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3em9vp_0cMyYAp100

Rifle XC Invitational

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3004 CO-325, Rifle, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Rifle XC Invitational, hosted by Rifle High School in Rifle CO. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29F3kf_0cMyYAp100

Pumpkin Eats 'N Treats 2021

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Spook yourself with fun at Pumpkins Eats ‘n Treats. Enjoy Ghostly Games, Scary Storytelling, and a Parade of Costumes! Complete the fun by trick-or-treating at the local businesses and on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvk3F_0cMyYAp100

Middle Colorado Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is Middle Colorado Watershed Council's flagship annual fundraising event. The format of this year's event is hybrid: on-lawn or online. In 2021, we're bringing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDkxX_0cMyYAp100

Flu Shot Clinic

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Register to receive your annual Flu Shot at Grand River Health! Attendees must provide proof of Eventbrite registration when checking in. About this event Register to receive your annual Flu Shot...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ae64h_0cMyYAp100

Garfield County Fairgrounds Flea Market

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

We feature 37 indoor spots and lots of outdoor spots. Indoor restrooms, lots of parking and food! Schedule: 7:00am: Check-in for Sellers on Sunday8:00am:

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rifle, CO
Government
City
Rifle, CO
City
Meeker, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Milesplits#Pumpkins Eats N Treats#Sun Oct 10
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
10
Followers
289
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy