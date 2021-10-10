CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, MO

Live events on the horizon in Unionville

Unionville News Alert
Unionville News Alert
 6 days ago

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Unionville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Unionville area:

Circle of Freedom – Building Renovation Workday

Seymour, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Come help with building renovations for our residential home for women struggling with addictions – scheduled to open summer of 2022. Lunch, snacks, and bottled water will be provided. Some...

63551

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 63551? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

tyrone, ia

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1013 N 18th St, Centerville, IA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in tyrone_ia? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt Fall Edition 2021

Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 23919 470th St, Centerville, IA

Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt Fall Edition 2021 - Grab your friends, hop in a truck and go junkin' in Southern Iowa

Putnam County Farmers' Market

Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Location: 14747 State Highway 129, Unionville town square

Unionville News Alert

Unionville, MO
With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

