Events on the Seymour calendar

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

Lone Star Classic & Texas State Championship Mounted Shooting Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX

Mounted Shooters from across the National come into Vernon for almost a week of Mounted Shooting with the Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association.

2021 North Texas Walk for Apraxia Seymour, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

DNA - The Cutting Edge of Genealogical Research Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4400 College Dr, Vernon, TX

So you've had your DNA tested, but what does it mean? Learn how DNA can help you in researching your family tree. The workshop is presented by Vernon College in conjunction with Western Trail...

Dining with Dinos Dinner Fundraiser Seymour, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 N Washington St, Seymour, TX

-You can RSVP and buy your tickets online. or call 940-889-6548 to RSVP. -ONLY 20 TICKETS LEFT! -Kid Only 13+ -Business Casual EVENT -Outdoor Dinner -No more than 6 people per group/per table -In...

7th Annual Hangin' Tree Futurity Vera, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Vera, TX

Come join us for the annual hangin tree futurity. Monday will be the supreme qualifier, Tuesday through Friday with be each qualifying event, and Saturday will be the finals.