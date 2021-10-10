Mission calendar: Coming events

(MISSION, SD) Mission is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mission:

Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Old West Days Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 239 N Wood St, Valentine, NE

... more A Festival organized by Old West Days. This Nebraska Festival will have fine craft, crafts and antique/collectibles exhibitors, and local food booths. There will be 1 stage with Regional...

Conceal Carry Weapon Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

Nebraska State Patrol required one day course, classroom, and range qualifications, resulting in the training certificate to apply for the State of Nebraska Conceal Carry Permit. Cost for this...

Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Electrical Code- NEC 2021 Article 210,50-210,70 Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A total of 8 CEU Hours will be available upon completion of course. This course is approved for NE Continuing Education. Classes have been accepted by SD, ND, WY. Check with your other license...