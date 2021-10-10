Argos events coming up

(ARGOS, IN) Argos is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Argos area:

Just in Case You’re Thirsty Brewery Tour Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Just in Case You’re Thirsty Brewery Tour is a fundraiser event for the Just in Case Foundation. This Foundation was started in May this year after the loss of my son Case to SIDS. This...

Marshall County Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1305 W Harrison St, Plymouth, IN

Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.

Ladies Breakfast Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Join us for a time of fellowship at Christos for breakfast! All ladies welcome - age 13+ See Jodi Payne for details.

Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Grand Opening Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2705 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram would like the members of our community to join us for our GRAND OPENING event! The RAMINATOR will be featured a long with many other exciting family friendly...

Men’s Dinner Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Opportunity for men to come together to get to know each other and spur each other one towards the Lord. All men welcome! Bring your own dinner and join us!