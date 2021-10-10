Argos events coming up
(ARGOS, IN) Argos is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Argos area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
The Just in Case You’re Thirsty Brewery Tour is a fundraiser event for the Just in Case Foundation. This Foundation was started in May this year after the loss of my son Case to SIDS. This...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 1305 W Harrison St, Plymouth, IN
Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Join us for a time of fellowship at Christos for breakfast! All ladies welcome - age 13+ See Jodi Payne for details.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 2705 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN
Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram would like the members of our community to join us for our GRAND OPENING event! The RAMINATOR will be featured a long with many other exciting family friendly...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Opportunity for men to come together to get to know each other and spur each other one towards the Lord. All men welcome! Bring your own dinner and join us!
