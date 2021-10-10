CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Argos events coming up

Argos Times
Argos Times
 6 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Argos is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Argos area:

Just in Case You’re Thirsty Brewery Tour

Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Just in Case You’re Thirsty Brewery Tour is a fundraiser event for the Just in Case Foundation. This Foundation was started in May this year after the loss of my son Case to SIDS. This...

Marshall County Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1305 W Harrison St, Plymouth, IN

Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.

Ladies Breakfast

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Join us for a time of fellowship at Christos for breakfast! All ladies welcome - age 13+ See Jodi Payne for details.

Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Grand Opening

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2705 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

Auto Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram would like the members of our community to join us for our GRAND OPENING event! The RAMINATOR will be featured a long with many other exciting family friendly...

Men’s Dinner

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Opportunity for men to come together to get to know each other and spur each other one towards the Lord. All men welcome! Bring your own dinner and join us!

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
