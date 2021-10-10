Oakridge calendar: Coming events

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Oakridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oakridge area:

Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals — The Cognitive Defender Pleasant Hill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Developed by the USCCA, this class is a premium concealed carry and home defense class that exceeds the Oregon and Utah Concealed Carry Permit training requirements.

Acoustic Jam Night w/ Gregg Biller Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 106 S 6th St, Cottage Grove, OR

Bring your “unplugged” instrument down to the pub and play along with the impromptu band. The fun starts at 6:00pm and goes until 7:30pm, and all skill levels are welcome. There is no sign-up...

Creswell grange Creswell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Creswell Grange meets at 7:00 pm on the second Monday of every month at 298 w. Oregon ave. Contact Patrick Derrith. 541-520-5383 for more information.

ODC Halloween Party w/ Special Guest - Owls & Aliens Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 926 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR

Halloween 2021 Events In Cottage Grove. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Cottage Grove Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

ELCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lowell Lowell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Lowell (OR) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. East Linn Christian Academy (Lebanon, OR) on Wednesday, October 20 @ 6p.