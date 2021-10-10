CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakridge, OR

Oakridge calendar: Coming events

Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 6 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Oakridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oakridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rra6U_0cMyY5Ud00

Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals — The Cognitive Defender

Pleasant Hill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Developed by the USCCA, this class is a premium concealed carry and home defense class that exceeds the Oregon and Utah Concealed Carry Permit training requirements.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcvuB_0cMyY5Ud00

Acoustic Jam Night w/ Gregg Biller

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 106 S 6th St, Cottage Grove, OR

Bring your “unplugged” instrument down to the pub and play along with the impromptu band. The fun starts at 6:00pm and goes until 7:30pm, and all skill levels are welcome. There is no sign-up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytFdB_0cMyY5Ud00

Creswell grange

Creswell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Creswell Grange meets at 7:00 pm on the second Monday of every month at 298 w. Oregon ave. Contact Patrick Derrith. 541-520-5383 for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjzVq_0cMyY5Ud00

ODC Halloween Party w/ Special Guest - Owls & Aliens

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 926 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR

Halloween 2021 Events In Cottage Grove. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Cottage Grove Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wab1g_0cMyY5Ud00

ELCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lowell

Lowell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Lowell (OR) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. East Linn Christian Academy (Lebanon, OR) on Wednesday, October 20 @ 6p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakridge, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Cottage Grove, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
State
Utah State
City
Lebanon, OR
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Uscca#Sun Oct 10#Family Friendly Events#Spooky Costume Parties
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oakridge Times

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
19
Followers
307
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy