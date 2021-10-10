CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

Onalaska calendar: Coming events

Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 6 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Onalaska calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onalaska:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLElv_0cMyY4bu00

TIGERS ON OPIUM/LAGOON

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 543 NW Pacific Ave, Chehalis, WA

TIGERS ON OPIUM/LAGOON Hosted By McFilers. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Chehalis., LIVE MUSIC$5 COVER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsjLn_0cMyY4bu00

NCS Varsity Football @ Mossyrock

Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Mossyrock (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Northwest Christian School (Colbert, WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKnqh_0cMyY4bu00

Sip and Paint art class at Flood Valley Taphouse Chehalis

Chehalis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 289 Northwest Chehalis Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

Paint and sip classes are back at Flood Valley Taphouse!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSx2q_0cMyY4bu00

Harvest Market

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Harvest Market Hosted By Rustic Beauty Creations. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Chehalis., lots of vendors come support us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xMwz_0cMyY4bu00

Hanging Gardens Quilt Class w/Debby Kirby

Onalaska, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 266 Carlisle Ave, Onalaska, WA

Join Debby as she teaches you this fun Throw size quilt pattern Two Dates to choose from: Sept 29th & October 23rd Fabric Requirements:

