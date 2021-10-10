Onalaska calendar: Coming events

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Onalaska calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onalaska:

TIGERS ON OPIUM/LAGOON Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 543 NW Pacific Ave, Chehalis, WA

TIGERS ON OPIUM/LAGOON Hosted By McFilers. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Chehalis., LIVE MUSIC$5 COVER

NCS Varsity Football @ Mossyrock Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Mossyrock (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Northwest Christian School (Colbert, WA) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Sip and Paint art class at Flood Valley Taphouse Chehalis Chehalis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 289 Northwest Chehalis Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

Paint and sip classes are back at Flood Valley Taphouse!

Harvest Market Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Harvest Market Hosted By Rustic Beauty Creations. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Chehalis., lots of vendors come support us!

Hanging Gardens Quilt Class w/Debby Kirby Onalaska, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 266 Carlisle Ave, Onalaska, WA

Join Debby as she teaches you this fun Throw size quilt pattern Two Dates to choose from: Sept 29th & October 23rd Fabric Requirements: