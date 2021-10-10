Live events on the horizon in Onamia

(ONAMIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Onamia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onamia:

Autumn Pumpkin 10/22 at Sapsucker Farms Mora, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2752 215th Avenue, Mora, MN 55051

Acrylic painting class for all ages and experience levels. A drink of your choice is included with the class!

Halloween Booze Raffĺe Hillman, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 37297 168th St, Hillman, MN

Booze Raffle, Doo Dads, wear your costumes, and hàve some Halloween fun!

Autumn Elegance Milaca, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1002 5th Street Southeast, Milaca, MN 56353

A girls night out doesn't get any better than crafting, coffee and chatter. Grab your tickets and join us to create an Autumn Bouquet!

PTW Fall Prep "SPOOK" Camp Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

PTW Fall Prep "SPOOK" Camp FREE SHIRT & FIGHT SHORTS COMBO!!! Event Schedule: 7:00 am WAKE UP 7:30 - 8:00 am Run 8:00 - 9:00 am Breakfast 9:00 - 11:00 am Wrestling 11:00 am-12:00 pm Lunch 12:00 ...

2021 OUSA Masters Nationals Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15066 Kathio State Park Rd, Onamia, MN

Orienteering USA Masters Nationals is a two-day Classic competition at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park, about 2 hours north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. For details and updates...