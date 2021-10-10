Borrego Springs calendar: Coming events
(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Borrego Springs is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Borrego Springs:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086
A direct expression on using clay out in nature and photographing it.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086
With a provided sketch book and materials we go into nature and work on a representation of the experience.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
The Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival returns to showcase all the wonderful qualities that make Borrego Springs so unique. Borrego Springs is the perfect place for a weekend getaway – not too...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086
Collaging for concepts and composition in a working artist studio.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 28565 San Felipe Rd, Warner Springs, CA
Modern Mountain Man Rendezvous is our annual three day fundraising event for Triple B Adventures.
