Borrego Springs, CA

Borrego Springs calendar: Coming events

Borrego Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Borrego Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Borrego Springs:

Clay Play

Warner Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086

A direct expression on using clay out in nature and photographing it.

Direct Nature Sketchbooking

Warner Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086

With a provided sketch book and materials we go into nature and work on a representation of the experience.

Borrego Days

Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival returns to showcase all the wonderful qualities that make Borrego Springs so unique. Borrego Springs is the perfect place for a weekend getaway – not too...

Collage

Warner Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086

Collaging for concepts and composition in a working artist studio.

Modern Man Rendevous

Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 28565 San Felipe Rd, Warner Springs, CA

Modern Mountain Man Rendezvous is our annual three day fundraising event for Triple B Adventures.

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs, CA
