Borrego Springs calendar: Coming events

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Borrego Springs:

Clay Play Warner Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086

A direct expression on using clay out in nature and photographing it.

Direct Nature Sketchbooking Warner Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086

With a provided sketch book and materials we go into nature and work on a representation of the experience.

Borrego Days Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival returns to showcase all the wonderful qualities that make Borrego Springs so unique. Borrego Springs is the perfect place for a weekend getaway – not too...

Collage Warner Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 26935 Chihuahua Valley Road, Warner Springs, CA 92086

Collaging for concepts and composition in a working artist studio.

Modern Man Rendevous Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 28565 San Felipe Rd, Warner Springs, CA

Modern Mountain Man Rendezvous is our annual three day fundraising event for Triple B Adventures.