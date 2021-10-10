CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Shoals calendar: What's coming up

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) Shoals has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bu9u_0cMyY1xj00

Regional Integrated Mental Health Conference

West Baden Springs, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 8538 W Baden Ave, West Baden Springs, IN

Regional Integrated Mental Health Conference where we will review strategies proven successful in bringing hope to those with mental illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGIux_0cMyY1xj00

2021 Crane Navy Ball

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The Crane Navy Ball Committee cordially invites you to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 246th birthday at the 2021 Crane Navy Birthday Ball on Friday, October 15th at the French Lick Resort in French...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii8mD_0cMyY1xj00

Psychic Medium Rick Hayes - French Lick Indiana

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

List of Rick Hayes Psychic Medium upcoming events. Workshops Events by Rick Hayes Psychic Medium. The official Facebook fan page for psychic medium and life co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDsro_0cMyY1xj00

Professional Presentation and Communications Skills at WestGate

Odon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 13598 East WestGate Drive, Odon, IN

In this USI non-credit training program, participants will become equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for delivering effective presentations and learn proven techniques to improve the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M71k4_0cMyY1xj00

EPW:All Hallows Eve

Odon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 312 Park St, Odon, IN

EPW:All Hallows Eve is on Facebook. To connect with EPW:All Hallows Eve, join Facebook today.

