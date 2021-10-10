Shoals calendar: What's coming up

(SHOALS, IN) Shoals has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:

Regional Integrated Mental Health Conference West Baden Springs, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 8538 W Baden Ave, West Baden Springs, IN

Regional Integrated Mental Health Conference where we will review strategies proven successful in bringing hope to those with mental illness.

2021 Crane Navy Ball French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The Crane Navy Ball Committee cordially invites you to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 246th birthday at the 2021 Crane Navy Birthday Ball on Friday, October 15th at the French Lick Resort in French...

Psychic Medium Rick Hayes - French Lick Indiana French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

List of Rick Hayes Psychic Medium upcoming events. Workshops Events by Rick Hayes Psychic Medium. The official Facebook fan page for psychic medium and life co

Professional Presentation and Communications Skills at WestGate Odon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 13598 East WestGate Drive, Odon, IN

In this USI non-credit training program, participants will become equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for delivering effective presentations and learn proven techniques to improve the...

EPW:All Hallows Eve Odon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 312 Park St, Odon, IN

EPW:All Hallows Eve is on Facebook. To connect with EPW:All Hallows Eve, join Facebook today.