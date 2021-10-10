What’s up Morenci: Local events calendar

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morenci area:

Saturday Morning Movie- Boss Baby 2 Fayette, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 301 Eagle St, Fayette, OH

Join us for a viewing of Boss Baby 2 on Saturday, October 23rd at 10:30 am Snacks provided.

59th Annual Rotary Auction Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 8514 OH-108, Wauseon, OH

A highlight for many each year, the Annual Rotary Auction features a little of something for everyone. Auction items are based on community donations and can include furniture, cars, bikes, toys...

Prepare/Enrich Training Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 18029 Co Rd C, Wauseon, OH

This training equips pastors to use the Prepare/Enrich assessment with engaged and married couples. With almost 40 years of research validation, Prepare/Enrich has proven itself to be the most...

October Internet Open House - Extended Times Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 751 N Summit St, Morenci, MI

Come see us in person or join us over the phone to learn about MEC internet. You'll speak one-on-one with a solutions agent to: Learn how fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is different from other platforms...

Celebration of Life Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1105 N Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH

Gerald W. Notman, Sr, 78, of Swanton, Ohio, succumbed to cancer at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Friday, September 17, 2021. Gerald was born on October 13, 1942 to Guy and Eleanor (Rockstroh...