Candor, NC

Live events on the horizon in Candor

Candor Post
Candor Post
 6 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) Candor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Candor area:

Kalawi Farm Corn Maze

Eagle Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 NC-211, Eagle Springs, NC

Hayride, Corn Maze, Jump Pillow, Super Slide, Barrel Train, Mini maze, playground, pumpkin patch

Train the Trainer Course

Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Visit Website The purpose of the Train the Trainer Course is to provide the handler with necessary knowledge to effectively select, train \n

Family and Friendsgiving Tour and Dinner at Montgomery Sheep farm

Biscoe, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 937 U.S. 220 Alternate, Biscoe, NC 27209

Saturday, November 13th at 3:00pm, Sun Raised Foods is hosting a tour of the Farm with a delicious 5 course lamb dinner.

Charity Sports Weekend

Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1059 Sycamore Ln, Jackson Springs, NC

Time to get ready for the Haunt-ed Forest! Let’s play some games for charity!\n

Uwharrie Fall Thru Hike

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 789 North Carolina 24, Troy, NC

Three Rivers Land Trust would like to officially announce... – The dates for the 2021 Fall Uwharrie Trail Thru Hike are October 14-17, 2121 Have you heard of the Uwharrie Trail? At 40 miles, it is...

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Candor Post

Candor Post

Candor, NC
With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

