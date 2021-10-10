Live events on the horizon in Candor

(CANDOR, NC) Candor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Candor area:

Kalawi Farm Corn Maze Eagle Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 NC-211, Eagle Springs, NC

Hayride, Corn Maze, Jump Pillow, Super Slide, Barrel Train, Mini maze, playground, pumpkin patch

Train the Trainer Course Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Visit Website The purpose of the Train the Trainer Course is to provide the handler with necessary knowledge to effectively select, train



Family and Friendsgiving Tour and Dinner at Montgomery Sheep farm Biscoe, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 937 U.S. 220 Alternate, Biscoe, NC 27209

Saturday, November 13th at 3:00pm, Sun Raised Foods is hosting a tour of the Farm with a delicious 5 course lamb dinner.

Charity Sports Weekend Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1059 Sycamore Ln, Jackson Springs, NC

Time to get ready for the Haunt-ed Forest! Let’s play some games for charity!



Uwharrie Fall Thru Hike Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 789 North Carolina 24, Troy, NC

Three Rivers Land Trust would like to officially announce... – The dates for the 2021 Fall Uwharrie Trail Thru Hike are October 14-17, 2121 Have you heard of the Uwharrie Trail? At 40 miles, it is...