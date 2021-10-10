CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dannemora, NY

Dannemora events coming soon

Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 6 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dannemora calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dannemora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUmLX_0cMyXyYC00

Exhibit - Patricia Downs "Between Layers and Stitches"

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

The Strand Center for the Arts is excited to host Between Layers and Stiches, a unique fiber art exhibition featuring work by artist, Patricia Downs, in the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2537et_0cMyXyYC00

2021 Dannemora Fall Craft & Vendor Fair

Dannemora, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora, NY 12929

Pre-holiday vendor fair including homemade crafts, gifts, and other items - food trucks and opportunities to win prizes

No Sew Gnomes — The Strand Center for the Arts

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

Create a group of cute little gnomes that can live in or decorate your space. Your bearded gnomes make fantastic desk buddies and decorations for the wall and winter season. $40 Members | $45...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyZuB_0cMyXyYC00

PAR Kids Club!

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh, NY

Do you have a kid who loves nature and exploring outside? Do you have a kid who prefers the indoors, but you want to get them away from screens and playing outside more? Either way, the PAR Kids...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGM5z_0cMyXyYC00

Trunk or Treat

Morrisonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1 Church St, Morrisonville, NY

Youth are invited to TRUNK OR TREAT! October 31st from 2:00pm~3:30pm at St. Alexander's Church Parking Lot!

