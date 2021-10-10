CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

Live events on the horizon in Columbus

Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) Columbus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4NBS_0cMyXwmk00

T/A – Laurel, MT

Laurel, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 11360 S Frontage Rd, Laurel, MT

As a special incentive, new and renewing members can sign up at the truck at the reduced price of only $35 – a savings of $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPYq8_0cMyXwmk00

Wheel & Wine – Adult Ceramics Class (one-night)

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

Need a little creative outlet? Looking for a fun time with a friend, partner, or spouse? Come to RLCC for a one-night, vino drinkin’ good… more →\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTdiG_0cMyXwmk00

Haunted Bridger: Ghost Experience

Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

It’s that time of year, where the ethers thin, and all that goes bump-in-the-night comes out to drag it’s fingers across the back of your neck! At least, that’s what we hope for, on a real-life...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hp86v_0cMyXwmk00

ServSafe Manager Course - ROBERTS SCHOOL - SATURDAY - November 6th, 2021!

Roberts, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 106 Maple Street, Roberts, MT 59070

ServSafe Manager Course at Roberts School in Roberts, MT. The course will be on SATURDAY - November 6th, 2021from 9:00am - 5:30pm.

Wednesday Afternoon Adult Ceramics (10 weeks)

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

This 10-Week Adult Ceramics class is open to all levels (Beginning - Advanced) and will focus on techniques that encompass wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques. Students… more →\n

